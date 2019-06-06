Warren presidential campaign becomes fourth to unionize

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Tucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign officially unionized on Thursday, becoming the fourth presidential campaign to do so.

"My campaign has submitted their support to join @IBEW 2320," Warren announced on Twitter.

"Every worker who wants to join a union, bargain collectively, & make their voice heard should have a chance to do so. The labor movement has long fought for the dignity of working people, & we’re proud to be part of it."

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) announced in April that his campaign would recognize a union formed by staffers as members of the Teamsters union.

The campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro unionized in May.

Because it is unclear if Swalwell's campaign struck a deal with staffers, Sanders's campaign is thought to be the first to officially unionize.

The same week that Sanders's and Castro's campaigns unionized, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said they would "welcome it" if its staff formed a union.