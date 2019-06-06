Bennet: Biden does not represent the Democratic Party's future

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand Bennet2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment 2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment Kamala Harris braces for California fight in key 2020 test MORE (Colo.) said Wednesday that his fellow candidate, front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE, does not represent the future of the Democratic Party.

Pressed by PBS "NewsHour" anchor Judy Woodruff on whether Biden represents where the party is going, Bennet responded "No, I don't think so."

"It's time for a new generation of leadership," he said.

Bennet said he was not surprised that the former vice president is leading in the polls given his name recognition and powerful allies, but said there will be "a vigorous competition of ideas" in the Democratic primary.

"I don't think the country, especially the part of the country I come from, Colorado, I don't think we have any idea what the national Democratic Party stands for," Bennet said. "That has to be understood by the voters, so that we can take on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi privately told Democrats she wants Trump 'in prison': report Pelosi privately told Democrats she wants Trump 'in prison': report Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability MORE and beat him."

Bennet, a long-shot candidate in a crowded Democratic field, isn't the only 2020 Democrat to call for new leadership.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe first 'pop culture' president Buttigieg, O'Rourke to meet with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta Buttigieg, O'Rourke to meet with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta MORE called for a new generation of leadership in his campaign launch. If elected, Buttigieg, 37, would be the youngest U.S. president.

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonTapper presses 2020 Democrat Seth Moulton over 'cop out' on Biden's Iraq War vote Moulton: 'If this country wasn't racist, Stacey Abrams would be governor' Moulton: I'll do 'whatever I can' to address gun violence MORE (D-Mass.), one of a number of candidates who served in the military, has said the generation that fought in Iraq and Afghanistan should step up as leaders.

Biden, 76, leads the Democratic field in a number of polls. The former vice president has been panned by a number of his progressive opponents for his more centrist policies that some say do not represent today's Democratic Party.