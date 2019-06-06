De Blasio: There's too much talk about impeachment among Democrats

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment 2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment De Blasio: Anti-Semitism is a 'right-wing movement' MORE (D) said Thursday that he believes Democrats are too focused on impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi privately told Democrats she wants Trump 'in prison': report Pelosi privately told Democrats she wants Trump 'in prison': report Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability MORE.

"I'd like to see Democrats focused on the needs of working people," de Blasio, who is vying for the party's presidential nomination, said on Fox News's "Special Report."

"I think there's too much talk about impeachment," he said. "I think there should be a lot more talk about what we're going to do for working people."

The mayor said he believed special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSchiff says Intel panel will hold 'series' of hearings on Mueller report Schiff says Intel panel will hold 'series' of hearings on Mueller report Key House panel faces pivotal week on Trump MORE found "impeachable offenses" in his investigation of the president and his campaign and administration.

"I would say all Democrats should say this, there needs to be a full investigation, the Mueller report offers lots of important evidence. I believe ultimately there are impeachable offenses there," he said.

But de Blasio cautioned that the renewed push for impeachment following the release of Mueller's findings might not resonate outside of Washington.

"I’m very concerned that when people turn on your network or any other network, they see Democrats inside Washington just talking about politics, just talking about process, just talking about impeachment, when they should be talking about how they’re going to fight for working people."

De Blasio said Democrats should work toward passing an infrastructure bill that would "help put people back to work."

A growing number of lawmakers on the left, including 2020 presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) have issued calls to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.