De Blasio accuses Biden of not standing 'on the side of American women'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) swiped at former Vice President Joe Biden (D) during a Thursday Fox News interview on Thursday over Biden's stance on a ban on federal money to fund abortion services except in certain.

The mayor, a 2020 presidential candidate, told Bret Baier that Biden was on the opposite side of the issue as American women.

"I could not disagree more with [Biden] and I'm appalled, honestly, that someone who wants to be the Democratic nominee in this day and age is still supporting the Hyde Amendment," de Blasio said.

"The Hyde Amendment basically says that there's a lot of American women who will not have the right to choose," he added. "It's not in step with the majority of the members of the Democratic Party, and it's not in step with the majority of Americans."

Biden's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the mayor's remarks, but the former vice president reversed his stance on the issue hours after de Blasio's remarks.

At the "#IWillVote" gala Thursday night, Biden told an audience that he "can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need," adding that he would support an end to the Hyde Amendment.

Biden cited abortion restrictions recently passed by Republican governors for his change in position.

Many of Biden's fellow 2020 challengers had criticized the former vice president in recent days after his campaign affirmed earlier in the week that Biden would not push to repeal the provision barring federal funding of abortions.

Biden's national press secretary, Jamal Brown, told The Hill on Wednesday that Biden believes Roe v. Wade to be the “the law of the land," while confirming his stance against ending the Hyde Amendment just a day after Biden himself appeared to say the opposite.

“Throughout his career, Joe Biden has fought vigorously to protect a woman's right to choose and against measures criminalizing abortion,” Brown told The Hill. “As Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he blocked the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Robert Bork and he opposed anti-choice justices Roberts, Alito, and Thomas.”

“Vice President Biden believes we must protect the progress we've made and has called on codifying the decision in Roe to ensure this choice remains between a woman and her doctor,” Brown added.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) all issued statements in support of the rule's end following the campaign's statement.

“It’s not about the politics, it's about what's right. The Hyde Amendment should not be American law," Warren told NBC News when questioned about Biden's remarks.

“There is #NoMiddleGround on women’s rights. Abortion is a constitutional right. Under my Medicare for All plan, we will repeal the Hyde Amendment,” Sanders tweeted.

There is #NoMiddleGround on women's rights. Abortion is a constitutional right. Under my Medicare for All plan, we will repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 5, 2019

This article was updated at 8:20 p.m. to reflect Biden's latest remarks on the issue.