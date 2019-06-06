Castro to be the first candidate to visit Flint

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will be the first 2020 presidential candidate to visit Flint, Mich., this weekend as he travels to the state for several campaign stops.

Castro's visit comes as the city still struggles with upgrading and repairing its water system following the discovery of lead in the city's water which prompted a years-long water crisis.

"It's been more than five years since the #FlintWaterCrisis and some folks are still reeling from its effects. I saw the impact firsthand when I visited as HUD Secretary in 2016. I look forward to returning this weekend to meet with residents about the progress still to come," Castro said in a tweet Thursday.

According to a press release, Castro will meet with residents and tour a church in the city before speaking with other residents at a town hall event.

Castro served in the Obama administration when the water crisis began in 2014.

"Secretary Castro will tour a local church and water distribution site with community leaders working to recover from the water crisis, and will host a town hall discussion with local residents," the release stated.

His visit marks the first from a declared 2020 candidate to the city. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health MORE (I-Vt.), a fellow candidate for the Democratic Party's nomination, visited the city last year, months before launching his bid for the presidency.

“On my return to Flint this week, I once again saw a community that is economically and socially oppressed and in desperate need of our help. I also saw some beautiful and strong people of all ages working tirelessly to improve that community,” Sanders said following his visit last year.

“The impact of the water crisis continues to be enormous, and government at all levels is not doing enough. The work of Pastor Tillman and all those I met in Flint is extraordinary, and I look forward to continuing to work with them," the senator added in 2018.