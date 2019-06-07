Moulton congratulates Biden on Hyde Amendment reversal, says 'now do the Iraq War'

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonBennet: Biden does not represent the Democratic Party's future Bennet: Biden does not represent the Democratic Party's future Moulton proposes plan to restore benefits to vets discharged under 'don't ask, don't tell' MORE (D-Mass.) took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP chairwoman: Biden should have plagiarized his position on abortion from Planned Parenthood's website GOP chairwoman: Biden should have plagiarized his position on abortion from Planned Parenthood's website Biden reverses stance on Hyde Amendment after blowback MORE (D) on Friday, knocking Biden for reversing his stance on federal funding for abortions after days of pressure from activists and his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

In a tweet, the Massachusetts congressman, who is also running for president in 2020, urged Biden to revisit his support for the Iraq War, which Biden voted for in 2003, while congratulating him for admitting that he was wrong to support the Hyde Amendment.

"Bravo to @JoeBiden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment. It takes courage to admit when you're wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people," Moulton tweeted, before adding: "Now do the Iraq War."

"Bravo to @JoeBiden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment. It takes courage to admit when you're wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people."



"Now do the Iraq War." — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 7, 2019

Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran, is one of the few 2020 candidates with military experience and in 2003 served as part of the initial U.S. force that entered Baghdad during the invasion of Iraq.

In 2004, the congressman was awarded a Bronze Star for his service against insurgent forces.

Biden, however, has faced sharp criticism from abortion-rights groups and his fellow Democratic primary contenders after his campaign earlier this week released a statement affirming Biden's support for the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortions except under certain circumstances.

After two days of facing ire from Democrats, Biden seemingly reversed course on Thursday, declaring at an event that he would end his support for the measure.

"If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code," he said. "I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need, and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right."

His reversal was celebrated by activists on Twitter, including Planned Parenthood's CEO.

"Happy to see Joe Biden embrace what we have long known to be true: Hyde blocks people—particularly women of color and women with low incomes—from accessing safe, legal abortion care. Thank you to our RJ partners for leading the charge in repealing this discriminatory policy," Dr. Leana Wen wrote.