Swalwell targets gun violence with first TV ad of presidential campaign

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellWarren presidential campaign becomes fourth to unionize Warren presidential campaign becomes fourth to unionize 2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment MORE (D-Calif.) is targeting gun violence with the first television ad of his presidential bid.

The ad began airing in early primary and caucus states, including Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire, on Friday, Swalwell’s campaign said. The ad buys make the California congressman one of the first Democratic presidential hopefuls to wade into paid TV advertising this cycle.

The ad spot features footage of protests and vigils for victims of gun violence, along with audio clips of anti-gun violence activists and shooting survivors. It then cuts to Swalwell.

“I say keep your hunting rifles, keep your pistols, keep your shotguns, but let’s ban and buy back every single assault weapon in America,” Swalwell says in the ad.

Swalwell has made gun violence a central theme of his presidential bid. After announcing his campaign in April, he proposed a ban on assault-style weapons along with a federal buyback program for those firearms.

“I’m the only 2020 candidate to make ending gun violence the top policy priority, and the only candidate to call for banning and buying back all assault weapons so we can get them out of our communities once and for all,” Swalwell said in a statement on Friday.

“It’s fitting that our first television ad should underscore this commitment. These weapons belong on battlefields, not in our churches and schools.”