Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson moves to Iowa ahead of caucuses

Author and long-shot presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson has moved to Iowa as she tries to stand out amongst the crowded field of Democrats running in 2020.

Williamson told The Gazette newspaper that she moved to the early caucus state's capital city earlier this spring.

Brent Roske, Williamson’s state director, said she signed a lease on a condominium in Des Moines.

“It’s been about showing her commitment to the Iowa caucuses,” Roske said. “The Iowa caucuses are one of the last bastions of personal democracy. She agrees with that. We want to support the caucuses.”

The newspaper noted that the lecturer grew up in Houston and has lived in Los Angeles and New York.

Williamson, a bestselling author who has written about the intersection of spirituality and politics, launched her long-shot presidential bid in January.

The candidate polled at zero percent among the two dozen Democrats running for the party’s nomination, according to the first Monmouth University Poll of Iowa Democratic voters released in April. An estimated 53 percent of caucusgoers in the poll said they had not heard of Williamson.

But the activist qualified to appear on the Democratic primary debate stage after reaching the Democratic National Committee’s donor threshold last month.

Williamson reported garnering 65,000 unique donors overall, including 200 unique donors in 43 different states.