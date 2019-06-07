Gillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandPoll: Biden holds 11-point lead among 2020 Democrats Poll: More Americans say abortion stance would stop them from voting for candidates Poll: More Americans say abortion stance would stop them from voting for candidates MORE (N.Y.) served drinks at a gay bar in Des Moines on Friday to kick off Pride Month celebrations in Iowa’s capital city this weekend.

The 2020 hopeful was behind the bar at The Blazing Saddle, answering questions about her policies and taking drink orders.

Guy asks @SenGillibrand what her favorite drink is to order it, just gets handed hers instead

“It seems like it’s just whiskey straight!” he says #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/KnOuawvZig — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) June 7, 2019

.@SenGillibrand has made her return to the Blazing Saddle. “Anyone want a drink?” pic.twitter.com/cVcD8x7knp — Linh Ta (@linhmaita) June 7, 2019

She was also spotted at popular Des Moines-based retailer Raygun with Chasten Buttigieg, the spouse of campaign rival Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBennet: Biden does not represent the Democratic Party's future Bennet: Biden does not represent the Democratic Party's future Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among 2020 Democrats MORE, where she was shopping for rainbow pride gear.

Gillibrand’s stop in Iowa comes days after she released a sprawling LGBT rights agenda, which includes codifying marriage equality, banning "conversion therapy" and rescinding the Trump administration's policy banning transgender people from serving in the military.

"The LGBTQ community is not a monolith with a finite set of needs, and equal rights and freedom from discrimination should be the bare minimum we accept," she wrote in a Medium post outlining her plan.

"As president, I will do more than defend LGBTQ rights — I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ community in the fight for equality," she added. "We’re in this together, because LGBTQ rights are human rights."