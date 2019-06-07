Gillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandPoll: Biden holds 11-point lead among 2020 Democrats Poll: More Americans say abortion stance would stop them from voting for candidates Poll: More Americans say abortion stance would stop them from voting for candidates MORE (N.Y.) served drinks at a gay bar in Des Moines on Friday to kick off Pride Month celebrations in Iowa’s capital city this weekend.
The 2020 hopeful was behind the bar at The Blazing Saddle, answering questions about her policies and taking drink orders.
@SenGillibrand pourin' for Pride. She gets it. #IowaPride pic.twitter.com/4UpPnx8FLa— Michael Tallman (@AllManicHamlet) June 7, 2019
Guy asks @SenGillibrand what her favorite drink is to order it, just gets handed hers instead— Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) June 7, 2019
“It seems like it’s just whiskey straight!” he says #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/KnOuawvZig
.@SenGillibrand has made her return to the Blazing Saddle. “Anyone want a drink?” pic.twitter.com/cVcD8x7knp— Linh Ta (@linhmaita) June 7, 2019
Now @SenGillibrand is mixing drinks at Blazing Saddle. Only in Iowa! #iacaucus #iapolitics pic.twitter.com/LL2cZjKbVN— Kathie Obradovich (@KObradovich) June 7, 2019
She was also spotted at popular Des Moines-based retailer Raygun with Chasten Buttigieg, the spouse of campaign rival Pete Buttigieg, where she was shopping for rainbow pride gear.
So this just happened. @Chas10Buttigieg is helping @SenGillibrand shop for pride. I love Iowa. #IACaucus #FirstRateFirstState #PrideMonth ️ pic.twitter.com/9QXw97Vcbo— Lara Henderson (@lara_marie14) June 7, 2019
Gillibrand’s stop in Iowa comes days after she released a sprawling LGBT rights agenda, which includes codifying marriage equality, banning "conversion therapy" and rescinding the Trump administration's policy banning transgender people from serving in the military.
"The LGBTQ community is not a monolith with a finite set of needs, and equal rights and freedom from discrimination should be the bare minimum we accept," she wrote in a Medium post outlining her plan.
"As president, I will do more than defend LGBTQ rights — I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ community in the fight for equality," she added. "We’re in this together, because LGBTQ rights are human rights."