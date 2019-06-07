Romney says he may not make 2020 presidential endorsement

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Tariff battle looms as Trump jabs 'foolish' Senate GOP The Hill's Morning Report - Tariff battle looms as Trump jabs 'foolish' Senate GOP Trump, GOP edge closer to confrontation on tariffs MORE (R-Utah), one of the more frequent Republican critics of President Trump Donald John TrumpKey figure that Mueller report linked to Russia was a State Department intel source De Blasio: There's too much talk about impeachment among Democrats De Blasio: There's too much talk about impeachment among Democrats MORE, may not endorse the president for a second term next year, saying Friday he may stay out of the 2020 race altogether.

“I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit,” Romney told reporters in Utah, according to The Associated Press. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, has had a fraught relationship with Trump at times during the latter's political career. In 2016, when Trump won the White House, Romney wrote his wife’s name on his ballot.

The Utah Republican said Friday it’s still too early to issue any official endorsements, though he said while “it’s not a sure thing” he believes Trump is likely to win reelection in 2020 in part due to a strong economy.

Romney has voiced support for some of Trump’s policies, including his sweeping tax cut plan in 2017 and Supreme Court nominations, though the Utah Republican has emerged as a fierce critic of the president's rhetoric and trade policies.

“I have and will continue to speak out when the president says or does something which is divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions,” Romney wrote in an op-ed last year. “I do not make this a daily commentary; I express contrary views only when I believe it is a matter of substantial significance.”