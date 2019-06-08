Buttigieg says Trump administration is 'not proud' of LGBTQ policies

2020 Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month Gillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month National service needs to be a national priority MORE said Saturday that the Trump administration is “not proud” of some of its controversial policies affecting the LGBTQ community.

Buttigieg, who is gay, told a crowd in Des Moines, Iowa, at an LGBTQ Pride event that the White House does not have an answer as to whether gay people can be fired for their sexual orientation.

“They’ve got no answer because even they are not proud of their position,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “They are not proud of what they’re doing.”

The Justice Department argued in 2017 that Title VII anti-discrimination protections do not cover sexual orientation, but the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, another federal agency, filed a brief in a Supreme Court case supporting the plaintiff who said he was fired from his job after he revealed he was gay.

Buttigieg also hammered the Departments of State and Health and Human Services. The South Bend, Ind., mayor accused the agencies of preventing same-sex couples from adopting children internationally and blocking transgender Americans from having access to health care.

“I think most people at the State Department are not proud of that,” he said. “Most professionals working in health care, even in this government, are not proud of that.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment on Buttigieg's remarks.

Buttigieg has refrained from making his sexual orientation a centerpiece of his campaign, but has acknowledged the historic nature of his potential nomination and noted that he did not see prominent politicians who represented him when he grew up.

Several other presidential candidates are scheduled to speak at Saturday's festivities to honor Pride Month. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month Gillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month The Memo: 2020 Democrats jockey for position as reckoning looms MORE (D-N.Y.) was spotted bartending at a local gay bar Friday night in Des Moines.