Buttigieg jokes about crowded Democratic field: 'We might as well carpool'

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month Gillibrand serves drinks at Iowa gay bar in honor of Pride Month National service needs to be a national priority MORE (D) joked Saturday about the sizable 2020 Democratic primary field, quipping that he and his fellow primary contenders should just travel together in groups.

Buttigieg made the comments at a campaign event in Iowa, site of the first caucuses of the 2020 primary, where he told a crowd in Des Moines that the Democrats "might as well carpool" as they travel around the early primary states, CNN reported.

"You would be surprised how often we are in dialogue with each other," Buttigieg added. "And as these cattle calls pick up we are going to get to know each other better and better."

Buttigieg also said during that the event that he hopes the party will unify after the primaries end, telling his audience that he didn't see it "as having opponents so much as competitors."

The South Bend mayor registered at 9 points in an Economist/YouGov survey this week, ahead of much of his competition in the Democratic primary but trailing behind frontrunners including former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and has in recent weeks fallen behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as well.