O'Rourke dismisses Iowa Poll showing him at 2 percent support

The former Texas congressman dropped from being the first choice of 11 percent of Iowa Democrats in December to being the first choice for 2 percent this month.

O'Rourke has struggled to find the same support in early voting states and nationwide that he saw in his popular but ultimately unsuccessful Senate race against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Beto O'Rourke: "I don't know that this many months out from the caucuses in Iowa, that these polls really indicate what our prospects are. If I relied on polls in any race that I've run, I never would have been able to serve in the United States Congress" https://t.co/5F8Y5mHv0t pic.twitter.com/MZbkhNubI2 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 9, 2019

O'Rourke on Sunday also touted the grassroots support he's seen and volunteers that have helped him in Iowa.

"These polls this far out, I really don't think describe a full picture," he said.