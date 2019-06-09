O'Rourke dismisses Iowa Poll showing him at 2 percent support

© Greg Nash
Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE on Sunday morning dismissed a just-released Iowa Poll that shows him with just 2 percent support in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
The former Texas congressman dropped from being the first choice of 11 percent of Iowa Democrats in December to being the first choice for 2 percent this month.
"I don't know that this many months out from the caucuses in Iowa these polls really indicate what our prospects are," O'Rourke told George StephanopoulosGeorge Robert StephanopoulosButtigieg: US 'policy has to be to avoid escalation in the Persian Gulf' Moulton: Trump 'lacks the credibility' to keep US out of war with Iran Gabbard says claim her campaign is getting boost from Putin apologists is 'fake news' MORE on ABC's "This Week."
"If I relied on polls, in any race I've run, I never would have served in the U.S. Congress, never would have taken on Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Banning former members of Congress from lobbying won't 'drain the swamp' Five takeaways from YouTube's week of controversies MORE. Never would have been able to lead the largest grassroots effort in the state of Texas," he added.
O'Rourke has struggled to find the same support in early voting states and nationwide that he saw in his popular but ultimately unsuccessful Senate race against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
Beto O'Rourke: "I don't know that this many months out from the caucuses in Iowa, that these polls really indicate what our prospects are. If I relied on polls in any race that I've run, I never would have been able to serve in the United States Congress" https://t.co/5F8Y5mHv0t pic.twitter.com/MZbkhNubI2— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 9, 2019
The same poll showed former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden wishes Obama Happy #BestFriendsDay with friendship bracelets Biden wishes Obama Happy #BestFriendsDay with friendship bracelets MORE solidly in the lead in Iowa with 24 percent of the vote. The race for second is a statistical tie between Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE (I-Vt.) at 16 percent, Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE (D-Mass.) at 15 percent and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE at 14 percent.
O'Rourke on Sunday also touted the grassroots support he's seen and volunteers that have helped him in Iowa.
"These polls this far out, I really don't think describe a full picture," he said.
