Sanders doesn't expect any Democrat to break 50 percent in Iowa

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he doesn't think any candidate in the Democratic primary will break 50 percent in the first in the nation Iowa caucuses.

On CNN's "State of the Union" the 2020 presidential hopeful said a crowded field means the sort of support both he and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saw in Iowa in 2016 is unlikely. Clinton narrowly won the Iowa Caucuses that year but both she and Sanders got just shy of 50 percent of the vote.

"We're not going to get 50 percent of the vote in Iowa, I don't think anybody will," Sanders said.

Sanders added he thinks he has a "very strong chance" to be the candidate to defeat "the worst president in the modern history of this country, Donald Trump."

Sanders has been a front runner in the election, typically polling second to former Vice President Joe Biden. According to the most recent Iowa Poll, the race for second place is a statistical tie between Sen. Bernie Sanders(I-Vt.), at 16 percent; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), at 15 percent; and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 14 percent.