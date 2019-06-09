Bullock says he's 'awfully excited' about endorsement from Tester

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump pushes Mexico for 'significantly more' as tariffs loom The Hill's Morning Report — Trump pushes Mexico for 'significantly more' as tariffs loom Governors pick fights with DNC over 2020 primary debates MORE, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said on Sunday that he has secured the endorsement of Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterAnti-corruption group hits Congress for ignoring K Street, Capitol Hill 'revolving door' Congress: Expand access to physical therapy for underserved communities Yang becomes fourth presidential candidate to sign pledge to end 'Forever War' MORE (D-Mont.) in his White House bid.

Bullock said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he's "awfully excited" about the support from his fellow red state Democrat.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've known and worked with him for a long time now," Bullock said.

"But he's also been such a voice in both rural areas, places that we need to win back, bridging some of the divides, he got over a dozen bills just dealing with the veterans' passed under even this president, and he's also — though D.C. hasn't done much — he's been a voice for making sure that we get the big money out of the system, which we have to do."

Bullock has struggled in the polls since announcing his candidacy and has sought to differentiate himself as a candidate that can win in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hits Comcast, MSNBC over 'hatred,' 'fake news' Trump hits Comcast, MSNBC over 'hatred,' 'fake news' Public support for liberal policymaking at 60-year high, survey says MORE carried.

He is averaging less than one-half percent support in the RealClearPolitics average of recent presidential polls.