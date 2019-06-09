2020 Democrats take veiled shots at Biden in Iowa

Several of the most prominent Democratic presidential hopefuls speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual Hall of Fame celebration on Sunday used the opportunity to take veiled shots at current frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden wishes Obama Happy #BestFriendsDay with friendship bracelets Biden wishes Obama Happy #BestFriendsDay with friendship bracelets MORE, warning that a cautious platform could gift President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hits Comcast, MSNBC over 'hatred,' 'fake news' Trump hits Comcast, MSNBC over 'hatred,' 'fake news' Public support for liberal policymaking at 60-year high, survey says MORE the 2020 race.

“I understand that there are some well-intentioned Democrats and candidates who believe that the best way forward is a middle-ground strategy that antagonizes no one, that stands up to nobody, and that changes nothing,” Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE (I-Vt.), who placed second behind the former vice president in a poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers released Saturday, told the gathered crowd.

“In my view, that approach is not just bad public policy, but it is a failed political strategy that I feel could end up with the reelection of Donald Trump,” Sanders added.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE (D-Mass.), who was statistically tied with Sanders and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE (D) in the same poll, referenced Biden's strategy of targeting wealthy donors.

“I’m not spending my time with high-dollar donors and with corporate lobbyists,” said Warren, according to the Washington Post. “I’m spending my time with you. That’s how we build a grass-roots movement in America.”

Buttigieg meanwhile warned of consequences of "playing it safe" during his speech at the event.

“We’re not going to win by playing it safe or promising to return to normal,” he reportedly said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandButtigieg says Trump administration is 'not proud' of LGBTQ policies Buttigieg says Trump administration is 'not proud' of LGBTQ policies Tougher debate threshold sets off scramble among 2020 Democrats MORE (D-N.Y.) made a thinly veiled reference to Biden's recent flip-flopping on the Hyde Amendment, a provision which bans federal funds from going toward abortions except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.

“I don’t think there is room in our party for a Democratic candidate who does not support women’s full reproductive freedom,” she said, per the Post.

Biden's campaign sparked controversy on Wednesday after reaffirming his decades-long support for the Hyde Amendment. Many members of his party, including Gillibrand, Warren and Sanders, criticized him for maintaining that stance.

But then Biden reversed on the issue a day later during a Democratic National Committee gala in Atlanta, saying he no longer supported the amendment. The episode was illustrative of the challenges he faces in appealing to moderates while also pleasing the progressive wing of his party

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Juan Williams: How Trump should watch the Democratic debates 2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' MORE was the only candidate to call out Biden by name, quipping that the former Delaware Senator "must really not like to travel," according to the Post.

The former vice president has generally adopted more moderate views than those of the other top contenders in the Democratic primary field, arguing for a return to pre-2016 normalcy.

He has held a significant lead in most national and state polls since officially entering the presidential race in April.

Saturday's Iowa poll showed signs that his lead may be taking a hit.

Conducted by veteran pollster Ann Selzer for the Des Moines Register and CNN, the poll of the first-in-the-nation caucus state found Biden leading the Democratic field with 24 percent of the vote.

However Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg were not far behind, all polling between 14 and 16 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks Biden's lead among Iowa voters shrinks MORE (D-Calif.) was the only other candidate to clear 2 percent support, at 7 percent.

On Sunday, Harris highlighted her experience as the California's Attorney General, promising to "make the case for America and to prosecute the case against Donald Trump," according to the Register.