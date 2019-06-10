New Yorkers prefer Gillibrand to de Blasio for president

New Yorkers prefer Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Democrats take veiled shots at Biden in Iowa 2020 Democrats take veiled shots at Biden in Iowa Buttigieg says Trump administration is 'not proud' of LGBTQ policies MORE (D-N.Y.) to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioIowa poll makes waves among 2020 Democrats Iowa poll makes waves among 2020 Democrats Biden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll MORE for president, according to a new Siena College poll.

Both Democrats have anemic poll numbers and look to have little chance of winning the Democratic primary.

But in New York, the Siena poll found both would defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel seeks to block Pentagon funds for border wall Giuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi Giuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi MORE, another New Yorker, in head-to-head match-ups.

Gillibrand is the more popular of the two Democrats, however.

In a hypothetical match-up, Gillibrand beats de Blasio across every region of the state, according to pollster Steven Greenberg. In de Blasio's home city, Gillibrand bests him 56 percent to 29 percent, Greenberg said.

The problem for Gillibrand and de Blasio is winning the Democratic nomination.

An Iowa poll released by CNN and the Des Moines Register Saturday night found Gillibrand and de Blasio each polling at less than 1 percent.

They're among the majority of candidates polling at less than 1 percent, with just seven polling above 2 percent.

Candidates will need to break the 2 percent benchmark in four qualifying polls to make it on the later debate stages, according to new Democratic National Convention requirements.