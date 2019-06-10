Gillibrand hits donor benchmark to cement place on first debate stage

By Rebecca Klar - 06/10/19 12:30 PM EDT
 
Gillibrand hits donor benchmark to cement place on first debate stage
© Getty Images

Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Democrats take veiled shots at Biden in Iowa 2020 Democrats take veiled shots at Biden in Iowa Buttigieg says Trump administration is 'not proud' of LGBTQ policies MORE (D-N.Y.) cemented her place on the first Democratic presidential primary debate stage by reaching the 65,000 donor mark. 

Gillibrand made the announcement on Monday in a campaign email.

Gillibrand already earned a place on the stage after reaching the 1 percent polling threshold, but the Democratic National Convention announced it will give priority to those who meet both requirements if more than 20 candidates qualify with one or the other. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Her double qualification solidifies her spot on stage, joining at least 13 other candidates who have hit both benchmarks. 

The criteria is tougher to get on the stage for the third debate, where candidates will need to reach at least 2 percent in three polls and have at least 130,000 donors. 

Gillibrand campaign spokeswoman Meredith Kelly said in a that tweet donors picked up in May and June, crediting the growth to Gillibrand's "leadership" in the fight for reproductive rights and the senator's recent Fox News town hall. 

Tags Kirsten Gillibrand 2020 campaign