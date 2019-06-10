Steyer group targeting 12 congressional Democrats over impeachment

Liberal activist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerCan Pelosi steer Democrats' ship past the impeachment rocks? Steyer plans impeachment push targeting Democrats over recess Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE's Need to Impeach campaign on Monday announced it will target 12 House districts in an effort to take aim at Democrats who do not yet support impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel seeks to block Pentagon funds for border wall Giuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi Giuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi MORE.

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell targets gun violence with first TV ad of presidential campaign Swalwell targets gun violence with first TV ad of presidential campaign The Hill's Morning Report — Trump pushes Mexico for 'significantly more' as tariffs loom MORE (D-Calif.), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsBarr compares his return to DOJ to D-Day invasion Barr compares his return to DOJ to D-Day invasion White House sought to assert executive privilege in Kobach interview on census citizenship question, Cummings says MORE (D-Md.) are among those whose districts will be targeted.

The other Democrats whose districts are on the list are Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesTrump's border aid request stalls amid fresh obstacles Trump's border aid request stalls amid fresh obstacles Democrats set to use McConnell's legislative graveyard against him MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyHouse advances B agriculture bill House advances B agriculture bill House committee advances 7 billion transportation, housing bill MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann Dingell'Medicare for All' gets new boost from high-ranking House Dem 'Medicare for All' gets new boost from high-ranking House Dem Dem Rep. Dingell: 'I don't want to play into Russia's hands' with 'partisan impeachment' MORE (D-Mich.), Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Debbie Mucarsel-PowellThe Hill's Morning Report - Democrats wonder: Can Nadler handle the Trump probe? The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats wonder: Can Nadler handle the Trump probe? Who are the House Democrats backing Trump impeachment? MORE (D-Fla.), Rep. Kathy Castor Katherine (Kathy) Anne CastorTwo years after Trump's Paris climate move, frustrated Democrats eye 2020 Tackling climate change: How lawmakers are facing environmental injustice House climate panel will study drilling ban backed by 2020 Dems MORE (D-Fla.), Rep. Lou Correa Jose (Lou) Luis CorreaDems demand documents on Trump 'sanctuary city' plan Wasserman Schultz: 'We need a President, not a comic book villain' Trump proposal for 'sanctuary cities' infuriates Dems MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Mark Takano Mark Allan Takano ICE does not know how many veterans it has deported, watchdog says ICE does not know how many veterans it has deported, watchdog says The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump: GOP has `clear contrast' with Dems on immigration MORE (D-Calif.), and Rep. Tony Cardenas Antonio (Tony) CardenasMORE (D-Calif.).

The campaign, which said it will spend $360,000 in the first weeks of the initiative, plans to roll out a series of digital advertisements, billboards, events and outreach programs to local officials in the districts.

Though calls for impeachment have grown among some progressive Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGiuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi Giuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi Will Hollywood be coaxed to the political middle? MORE (D-Calif.) has sought to temper impeachment efforts, arguing it could backfire on the party heading into 2020.

Swalwell has not called for Trump's impeachment publicly but said last week that "we're ultimately ending up there," while Cummings said in April that impeachment proceedings against Trump were a possibility after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSchiff says Intel panel will hold 'series' of hearings on Mueller report Schiff says Intel panel will hold 'series' of hearings on Mueller report Key House panel faces pivotal week on Trump MORE's report on the Russia probe.

Clyburn said earlier this month that he believed Trump would be impeached "at some point" but later walked back the remarks, saying he was "probably farther away from impeachment than anybody in our caucus."

The focus on impeachment among some Democrats comes as Mueller effectively punted the issue to Congress, saying charging Trump with obstruction of justice was "not an option" for him during his 22-month investigation.