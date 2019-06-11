Biden retains big lead in poll, but Warren shows progress

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE is holding on to his solid lead in the Democratic presidential primary, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls on top DOJ antitrust official to recuse himself from tech probes Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out MORE's (D-Mass.) support is ticking upward, according to a new Morning Consult survey.

Thirty-seven percent of Democratic primary voters said they supported Biden in the poll, marking a 1 percentage point slip in support for the former vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren's support, on the other hand, ticked up one point since last week. The same tracking poll showed Warren entering double-digit support earlier this month, putting her at third place behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE (I-Vt.).

The Massachusetts senator has consistently unveiled a number of policy initiatives through the year and has seen her support steadily climb in the primary polls.

Biden has made fewer appearances on the campaign trail in recent weeks, but his name recognition is seen as having helped him maintain a solid lead in a crowded field of 24 Democrats in the primary.

The former vice president will touch down in Iowa on Tuesday and is slated to slam President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Armed Services Republican plots push for 0B defense budget Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance MORE in a speech to voters in the first-in-the-nation caucus state

A CNN–Des Moines Register poll released last week showed Biden's support in the Hawkeye State slipping by about a third to 24 percent from the initial survey.