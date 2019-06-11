Poll: Biden leads Warren by 12 points among Democrats in Massachusetts

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE tops the field of Democratic presidential contenders in Massachusetts, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll out Tuesday, leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls on top DOJ antitrust official to recuse himself from tech probes Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out MORE (D-Mass.) by 12 percentage points among voters in her home state.

The poll shows Biden with 22 percent support among Massachusetts Democrats surveyed, while Warren places second with 10 percent support. Taking third place is South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who came in at 8 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has consistently placed second to Biden in national polls, trailed Buttigieg in the Suffolk University/Boston Globe survey, with 6 percent support.

Biden has led in most public polls since announcing his candidacy in April. His first-place finish in the Massachusetts poll is especially unwelcome news for Warren, who won reelection there last year and whose presidential campaign is headquartered in the state.

Super Tuesday, when Massachusetts and a dozen other states will hold their primaries, is still roughly nine months away and the nominating contest in the Bay State appears far from decided.

According to the Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll, just over 40 percent of respondents are still undecided. And Warren’s favorability among likely Democratic primary voters remains high at 71 percent.

The Massachusetts senator has seen a bump in the polls in recent weeks, a rise driven in part by her frequent release of detailed policy proposals and deep focus on field organizing.

The Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll surveyed 370 likely Democratic primary voters in Massachusetts from June 5-9. It has a margin of error of 5.1 percentage points.