Ex-congressman launching PAC to defend Dem seats in 2020

Former Rep. Mike Honda Michael (Mike) Makoto HondaSilicon Valley lawmaker backs Apple in terror case Rep. Honda makes changes under Ethics probe Dems ready for rematch in Silicon Valley MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday announced the launch of a new PAC aimed at defending Democratic seats in 2020.

Hold the House PAC will be focused on protecting the seven House seats flipped by the Red to Blue California PAC, which was chaired by Honda, in the 2018 midterms, in addition to 33 other seats Democrats picked up in the midterms.

In addition to the PAC, Honda also announced the launch of the Hold the House Frontline Fund, which is a joint fundraising committee, which will support members of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Frontline Program, aimed at protecting vulnerable Democratic seats.

Thirty-seven members of the Frontline Program have signed on to the joint fundraising committee, including Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathGOP amps up efforts to recruit women candidates The Memo: Harris move shows shift in politics of gun control 20 years after Columbine, Dems bullish on gun reform MORE (D-Ga.), Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), Rep. Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsFreshman Democrats call on McConnell to hold vote on election reform bill Overnight Defense: Trump officials say efforts to deter Iran are working | Trump taps new Air Force secretary | House panel passes defense bill that limits border wall funds Congressional Women's Softball team releases roster MORE (D-Kan.), and Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamGOP leader, Ocasio-Cortez give boost to lawmaker pay hike GOP leader, Ocasio-Cortez give boost to lawmaker pay hike Blue Dogs look to move forward on infrastructure project MORE (D-S.C.).

“What we’re able to do now is help those members of Congress that we helped get elected, and expand to the rest of the class,” Andrew Feldman, a spokesman for the PAC, told The Hill.

While Democrats were able to make major gains in the House in 2018, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE’s presence in the general election is likely to impact turnout for House races.

“In 2020 we cannot lose sight of the importance that Congress will play in the next administration,” former Rep. Mike Honda (D-Calif.), who will chair the PAC, said in a statement. “A Democratic president needs a productive partner in Congress to restore the rule of law, protect our environment, and help working-class families. Simply put we must protect our gains and not lose focus.”