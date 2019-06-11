Sarah Sanders says internal polling apparently showing Trump trailing Biden isn't 'right'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersOn The Money: Trump plans to declare new emergency to impose Mexico tariffs | House chair vows to fight Trump tariffs | Democrats ask Fed to probe Trump, Deutsche Bank ties On The Money: Trump plans to declare new emergency to impose Mexico tariffs | House chair vows to fight Trump tariffs | Democrats ask Fed to probe Trump, Deutsche Bank ties Trump plans to declare new national emergency to impose tariffs MORE Sanders said Tuesday that she doesn't believe internal polling showing President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Armed Services Republican plots push for 0B defense budget Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance MORE trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE in a hypothetical 2020 race.

"I think the polling got it completely wrong in 2016, I don't think it's right now," Sanders told reporters.

"The president's got a great story and we feel very comfortable about where we are," she added, touting the president's work on trade deals, the economy and military.

"I'm not worried about polling," she said when pressed about the internal polls. "The president has an incredible record, he's had tremendous success and we feel very comfortable about where we are as an administration."

The New York Times reported Monday that Trump told aides to deny that internal polls showed him lagging behind Biden in key states. When the polling was leaked, Trump told aides to tell reporters that other data showed him doing better, according to the newspaper.

A Trump campaign official denied this, telling The Hill in a Tuesday statement that “no one has ever asked us to lie about anything."

Polls released last week found that Trump was trailing Biden, the Democratic front-runner, in states including Texas, which Democrats haven't won since 1976, and Michigan, which Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Two dozen candidates are vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination.