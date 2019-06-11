Poll: Majority of New Yorkers do not want Cuomo to run for fourth term

A majority of New York voters do not want Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to run for a fourth term, according to a new Siena College poll released Tuesday.

About 58 percent of registered voters said Cuomo should not run for reelection in 2022, while 37 percent said he should.

“Democrats and New York City voters are closely divided on the subject of a fourth Cuomo run, however, two-thirds of independents, downstate suburbanites and upstaters think he should not run, as do 80 percent of Republicans,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Despite the opposition to a fourth term bid, Cuomo’s favorability rating ticked up to 52 percent, from 47 percent in April. The new poll marks the governor’s highest approval rating since March 2018.

Cuomo, a fierce critic of the White House, announced in May that he intends to run for a fourth term.

“I believe I am making a difference in the State of New York. I believe that in my heart. When I look at my daughters’ faces, I believe that I’m leaving this state better for them,” he said on WAMC radio.

“I believe this state is doing great things at a time when a nation is floundering. I believe that. I believe we have the opportunity to set a standard for progressivity and normalcy. I know this job. I work seven days a week at it, and I think we have accomplishments,” he added.

If Cuomo wins reelection in 2022, he would become the second governor in the state to win a fourth, four-year term. New York does not have term limits for governors.

Cuomo won his third term last year after fending off a primary challenge from progressive activist and actress Cynthia Nixon.

The Siena College poll surveyed 812 registered New York voters from June 2-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.