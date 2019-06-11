Biden says as president he wants to 'cure cancer'

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE said Tuesday that his administration would focus on curing cancer should he win office next year.

“I’ve worked so hard in my career that I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America: We’re going to cure cancer," Biden said to applause Tuesday at a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Curing the disease has become a primary focus for Biden since his son, Beau Biden, died in 2015 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. He oversaw the “Cancer Moonshot” during his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

The initiative’s stated goal was “To make a decade’s worth of advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, in five years.”

After leaving office, Biden oversaw the Biden Cancer Initiative to “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research, and care, and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes.”

He stepped down from the organization shortly after announcing his White House bid.

Biden slammed President Trump in April over the issue, accusing the current administration of not prioritizing fighting cancer.

“What happened was we did a lot of good work, with your help, on the Moonshot,” Biden said during a speech in Washington. “And when we left, I went to this administration and said, ‘You can do a lot. Move.’ But it wasn’t their priority at the time.”