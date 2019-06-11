Biden deals with protester in Iowa: 'This is not a Trump rally. Let him go'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE on Tuesday dealt with a protester at a rally in Iowa by inviting the man to speak with him after his speech ended.

After being interrupted, Biden said of the protester, "That’s OK. This is not a Trump rally. Let him go," receiving cheers from the audience.

The man, clad in a red, white and blue shirt with stars on it, remained standing, according to a video of the incident.

He continued speaking, and the Democratic presidential hopeful responded, "If you hush up, I’ll answer your question. If I answer your question, will you let me go on to other things?"

"I promise you I’ll answer your question. Come on up. Come on over here, and we’ll do it after this is over,” Biden continued.

Biden is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic 2020 White House nomination. He is the front-runner in recent polls.