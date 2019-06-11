Biden hits Trump over 'secret' Mexico deal: Iowans 'crushed by his tariffs' would like to see it

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Armed Services Republican plots push for 0B defense budget Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance MORE on Twitter on Tuesday after Trump showed off a folded piece of paper to reporters that he said contained an unannounced component of his recent deal with Mexico.

"President Trump is bringing his secret one-page agreement with Mexico to Iowa," Biden tweeted as he and Trump campaigned in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

President Trump is bringing his secret one page agreement with Mexico to Iowa. The Iowans being crushed by his tariffs would like to see it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 11, 2019

Trump showed off the paper to reporters as he departed the White House for the Hawkeye State.

"That’s the agreement that everybody says I don’t have," the president said, pulling the document from the pocket of his jacket.

The U.S. and Mexico came to an agreement last week for Mexico to take additional steps to lessen the flow of migrants northward after Trump threatened to slap a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican goods. Trump says the deal includes a component that has yet to be revealed, though Mexican officials have denied that is the case.

The war of words between Trump and Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is intensifying.

The former vice president is slated to call Trump "an existential threat to America" in a speech in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday evening, according to prepared remarks.

Trump hit back against the remarks Tuesday, calling Biden "failing" and "slower than he used to be."

"When a man has to mention my name 76 times in a speech, that means he’s in trouble," the president told reporters.