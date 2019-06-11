Biden campaign unveils first Iowa endorsements

Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE’s 2020 presidential campaign unveiled its first slate of Iowa endorsements as the former vice president seeks to gin up support in the crucial early caucus state.

The endorsements, from eight political and community leaders across Iowa, come during a two-day campaign swing through the Hawkeye State and amid increased scrutiny of Biden’s presence in Iowa, which has lagged behind that of other candidates.

“Today’s endorsements are invaluable additions to the robust campaign Vice President Biden is building in Iowa,” said Jake Braun, Biden’s Iowa State Director. “These are influential political and community leaders, all of whom are ready to work by Joe Biden’s side to change the course of this country – fighting for the soul of our nation, rebuilding an inclusive middle class, and unifying America.”

Among those endorsing Biden are state Rep. Bruce Hunter (D), state Sen. Jim Lykam (D), Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney and more.

Biden has emerged as the crowded Democratic primary’s pacesetter, topping every national poll since he launched his presidential bid in April and raking in millions of dollars in campaign donations.

However, Iowa Democrats have urged Biden to spend more time in the state to avoid ceding state support to his nearly two dozen primary competitors.

“Biden may be polling a little ahead at this point, but other candidates are working harder and engaging the voters,” JoAnn Hardy, who heads the Cerro Gordo County Democratic Party, told The Hill. “Biden is in danger of being lapped.”

“I get the feeling that much of his strategy so far is resting on his laurels, which can only go so far in the face of exciting candidates who are actually putting in the face time,” added Brian Bruening, chairman of the Clayton County Democratic Party.

Biden has held eight events in Iowa over four days, falling behind appearances by other major Democratic 2020 contenders. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have appeared at over 30 events each, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has held 27 events and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has held 21.

While Biden still holds a double-digit lead over all other Democrats in Iowa polling, a Des Moines Register-CNN survey conducted last week showed his lead slip from 32 points in December to 24 points.