Democratic debate deadline: What we know and don't know

Questions about the first Democratic presidential debate are swirling ahead of Wednesday’s qualifying deadline.

Only 20 candidates will make the stage for the June 26-27 debate, which will be spread out across two days with 10 candidates on each night.

It’s unclear who will debate whom, or how the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will make some of its final calls on the placement of candidates. The DNC has not announced when it will disclose the final list of 20 debate participants, but one campaign source said it could come Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline to qualify is midnight Wednesday and candidates have until 11 a.m. Thursday to provide certification to the DNC.

All of this ensures more scrutiny for the DNC, which faced accusations in 2016 of tipping the scales for eventual nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden, Trump trade blows while crisscrossing Iowa Biden, Trump trade blows while crisscrossing Iowa Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE.

The debate will be a critical moment for candidates to make inroads on the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Biden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Pavlich: Debunking common smear against pro-life movement MORE. The DNC has said it will spread the field out so that higher-polling candidates appear on both nights, and there is no perception of a “junior” debate. That means some top candidates won’t have the chance for a face-to-face encounter with Biden.

The candidates who don’t qualify will likely find their campaigns on life support, struggling for new donations and media attention in the crowded field of 24 people.

The first debates will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

Here’s a look at everything we know — and don’t know — about how it’s shaping up:

Who has qualified?

Twenty candidates are expected to qualify, either by having received donations from 65,000 unique donors in at least 20 states or by reaching 1 percent support in three sanctioned polls.

Fourteen candidates have met both standards, including Biden and the three candidates closest to him in national polls and early voting states: Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democrats push for tougher oversight on student loan market MORE (Mass.).

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (Calif.), who is just behind those candidates in polls, has also met both criteria, as have Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (N.J.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Lawmakers congratulate US women's soccer team on winning opening World Cup match MORE (N.Y.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTop voting machine manufacturer urges Congress to make paper records required Top voting machine manufacturer urges Congress to make paper records required Klobuchar accuses Trump of treating farmers like 'poker chips' at his 'bankrupt casinos' MORE (Minn.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardButtigieg says he'll upend national security establishment in foreign policy address Buttigieg says he'll upend national security establishment in foreign policy address 2020 Dems pick walkout songs at annual Iowa celebration MORE (Hawaii), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe climate primary is heating up Biden backs calls for 2020 debate focused on climate Biden backs calls for 2020 debate focused on climate MORE, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangAndrew Yang: Democrats need to 'gravitate away from identity politics' Andrew Yang: Democrats need to 'gravitate away from identity politics' Trump, Biden to campaign in Iowa on the same day MORE and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson moves to Iowa ahead of caucuses Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson moves to Iowa ahead of caucuses MORE.

They’ll likely be guaranteed a spot on the stage and could be joined by six others who have met just the polling threshold: Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House Democrats hope some presidential candidates drop out — and run for Senate Democrats hope some presidential candidates drop out — and run for Senate MORE (Colo.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats wonder: Can Nadler handle the Trump probe? The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats wonder: Can Nadler handle the Trump probe? MORE, former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyWith costs weighed in, Americans less likely to back expanded role of government in health care With costs weighed in, Americans less likely to back expanded role of government in health care Biden slumps, Buttigieg soars: 6 takeaways from benchmark Iowa poll MORE (Md.), New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House The Hill's Morning Report - Warren's moment: Policy plans and rising polls The Hill's Morning Report - Warren's moment: Policy plans and rising polls MORE, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House 2020 Dems pick walkout songs at annual Iowa celebration 2020 Dems pick walkout songs at annual Iowa celebration MORE (Ohio) and Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House Steyer group targeting 12 congressional Democrats over impeachment Steyer group targeting 12 congressional Democrats over impeachment MORE (Calif.).

That leaves Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House 2020 Democrats who miss debate stage risk collapse 2020 Democrats who miss debate stage risk collapse MORE (Mass.), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House 2020 Democrats who miss debate stage risk collapse 2020 Democrats who miss debate stage risk collapse MORE, Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin Messam2020 Democrats who miss debate stage risk collapse 2020 Democrats who miss debate stage risk collapse Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out MORE and former Sen. Mike Gravel (Alaska) on the outside looking in, unless they meet the polling or fundraising thresholds by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Could that change?

Absolutely.

The DNC has the final say on who qualifies, and while they’ve announced the outlets who can produce sanctioned polls, the specific polls that will count remain a mystery.

That has already led to some controversy.

Bullock’s campaign accused the DNC of a “secret rule change” after the committee announced that it would exclude open-ended polls from the qualification criteria, thereby eliminating a January Washington Post–ABC News poll that showed Bullock with 1 percent support.

Without that poll, Bullock would not qualify for the debate stage. The DNC has said it notified the Montana governor’s team in March that the Post–ABC poll wouldn’t be included, a statement that Bullock’s campaign hasn’t denied.

And the DNC is committed to keeping the debate stage at only 20 contenders. That means that if 21 people qualify, tiebreakers will be implemented, potentially bumping someone off the stage.

Priority will go first to those who meet both the fundraising and the polling criteria.

After that, the DNC will rank the contenders by polling average to determine the final spots, with the final tiebreaker going to the candidates with the most individual donors.

Which night will the candidates appear on stage?

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNC will hold a random drawing on Friday morning at NBC’s headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to determine where the candidates are placed on stage and which night they’ll appear.

It’s unclear whether the proceedings will be televised or streamed online, but representatives from the campaigns have been invited to witness the drawing.

To ensure that there is no appearance of an undercard debate, the DNC will divide up the highest polling and lowest polling candidates so that they’re evenly dispersed on each night.

The results are expected to be announced shortly after the drawing.

What’s next?

The candidates who don’t qualify for the first debate will be looking for different ways to stand out, potentially holding their own events around the time of the debate.

However, the candidates who don’t qualify won’t be able to hold their own debate, as the DNC has instituted a rule saying that if candidates participate in unsanctioned forums they’ll be barred from future debates.

The same qualifying criteria — 65,000 donors from 20 states and 1 percent support in three polls — will apply for the second debate, which will take place in Detroit in late July and will be hosted by CNN. The lineup for next month’s debates will be announced at a later date.

The DNC will double the thresholds to qualify for the debate after July, requiring candidates to have received 130,000 individual donations and poll at 2 percent in three sanctioned polls.

There has been some griping from the low-polling candidates that the DNC is actively winnowing the field by implementing stringent qualifying thresholds. Some are accusing the national party of putting its thumb on the scale, which echoes allegations from 2016 that the DNC favored Clinton over Sanders.

But national Democrats have largely been supportive of the DNC’s efforts so far in handling the massive field of contenders, and many are eager to see the size of the field shrink to a more manageable number.

“People have to demonstrate progress and those that do will stay on the debate stage,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE told The Hill in a recent interview. “Those that don’t, won’t.”