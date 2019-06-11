Biden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE revealed on Tuesday that his family and former President Obama's family got together last weekend to celebrate his granddaughter Maisy Biden and Sasha Obama's graduation from high school.

“Her best friend is Sasha Obama. Barack and Jill and the whole family, we had a whole get together," Biden told a crowd in Davenport, Ia.

Maisy Biden and Sasha Obama graduated from Washington, D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School on Sunday.

The former vice president cited the graduation as his reason for not attending the Iowa Democratic Party's annual Hall of Fame dinner last week.

“One of my competitors criticized me for not going to Iowa to talk for 5 minutes," Biden told a group of lobbyists and donors in Washington on Monday. "My granddaughter was graduating. It was my daughter’s birthday. I would skip inauguration for that."

While Biden was not present at the event, he appeared to be on the minds of his Democratic primary opponents, who took numerous opportunities to indirectly criticize him over the weekend.

Biden's visit to Iowa on Monday marked his second visit to the Hawkeye State as a 2020 contender.

The visit also coincided with President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Armed Services Republican plots push for 0B defense budget Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance MORE's visit to the state.

The two men criticized each other on Tuesday, with Biden calling Trump "an existential threat to America," and Trump saying the former vice president was "slower than he used to be."