Trump says 2020 campaign launch is 'hottest' ticket of all his rallies

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE on Wednesday bragged about the high ticket demand for his upcoming Florida rally, saying it looks to be the "hottest" ticket out of all his campaign events.

In a tweet, the president said the June 18 event in Orlando, where he will officially launch his 2020 campaign, already has 74,000 requests for the 20,000-seat arena.

"With all the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the 'hottest' of them all. See you in Florida!," he tweeted Wednesday.

Trump, who has regularly held arena rallies throughout his time in office, frequently boasts about the crowd size at the events. Most recently, he has touted the attendance at an El Paso, Texas rally, comparing it to the crowd at an event hosted the same night by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by MAPRx - Nadler gets breakthrough deal with DOJ on Mueller docs The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by MAPRx - Nadler gets breakthrough deal with DOJ on Mueller docs Klobuchar 'happy' to be polling in top six in Iowa MORE.

In announcing the event last month, Trump said he will be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceFormer Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus officially joins Navy Trump's acting budget chief pushes for delay in Huawei ban NRA board members received payments amid excessive spending allegations: report MORE and second lady Karen Pence at the June 18 event at Orlando's Amway Center.

The Amway Center fits up to 18,500 people depending on the type of event, according to the venue website.

The Trump campaign's event permit says about 17,000 people are expected to attend the rally, with overflow crowds expected outside, according to local NBC-affiliate WESH2 News.

The local station also reported the city of Orlando may need to account for extra costs including police and overtime pay for workers.