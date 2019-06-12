Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (D-Calif.) said in a new interview that if she was elected president, her administration's Justice Department would have "no choice" but to prosecute President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE for possible obstruction of justice.

"I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes," the 2020 presidential candidate told the "NPR Politics Podcast" in an episode released Wednesday. "There has to be accountability."

"I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I'll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability," Harris continued, adding that "everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law."

Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, said she wasn't hesitant about the possibility of putting a former president on trial, saying that "the facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads."

"I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president," Harris said, referring to comments the special counsel made about his 22-month investigation into Russian interference. "But I've seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence."

Harris is one of several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have called for Congress to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump in wake of the release of Mueller's report.

She emphasized her position last month after Mueller said that his office did not charge Trump with a crime because it was “was not an option” under regulations from the Department of Justice about indicting a sitting president.

"What Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerDem committees win new powers to investigate Trump Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump Schiff says Intel panel will hold 'series' of hearings on Mueller report MORE basically did was return an impeachment referral," she tweeted at the time. "Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable."

Harris's new comments about prosecuting Trump aren't the first time she's weighed in on the matter. She said at a recent event in South Carolina that she'd consider prosecuting the president, The Washington Post noted.

Mueller's report, which was released in April, did not find evidence to conclude a conspiracy between the 2016 Trump campaign and Moscow took place. The report noted that Mueller did not come to a conclusive determination on whether Trump obstructed justice.