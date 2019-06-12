Poll: Democrats have 6-point lead on 2020 generic congressional ballot

Democrats hold a 6-point lead over Republicans among registered voters when it comes to which party voters want to see in control of the House in 2020, according to a new poll.

An Economist–YouGov survey released Wednesday found Democrats leading Republicans on a generic congressional ballot survey, which asked voters which party they planned to support in next year's congressional elections.

The poll, taken June 9–11, is the latest of several polls since the beginning of 2019 that show Democrats with a clear advantage in the battle for control of the House, which Democrats retook with a blue wave during the 2018 midterms.

Ten percent of registered voters surveyed said they were unsure how they would vote, however, leaving enough room for the GOP to potentially close that gap.

Republicans held an 8-point advantage among white voters in the poll, while black and Hispanic voters broke for Democrats by large margins.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE also fared poorly in the poll, registering support from 45 percent of American adults but seeing 52 percent of those surveyed saying they disapprove of his job in office.

The Economist–YouGov poll surveyed 1,107 registered voters with a web-based survey, and the poll's margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points for registered voters. The margin of error for the president's job approval, which was asked of 1,500 American adults, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.