Warren sees surge in support in latest Daily Kos straw poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democrats push for tougher oversight on student loan market MORE (D-Mass.) has rocketed to the top of the latest straw poll from the progressive news and activism website Daily Kos.

Warren has surged past Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (I-Vt.) in the biweekly survey, notching 34 percent support, a 9-point jump from the same survey in May and her highest mark to date.

Sanders has fallen 9 points from the previous survey and comes in at 25 percent in the poll. Sanders topped out at 44 percent support in February, when Warren was at only 10 percent.

The Daily Kos straw poll is not a scientific evaluation of voter preferences but serves as a gauge of where enthusiasm is among the liberal base. Warren topped the website's first 2020 straw poll in January, but, as the website notes in its latest analysis, Sanders has dominated the poll since formally announcing his candidacy in February.

The battle between the two progressive stalwarts is heating up, however, as a string of recent polls have found Warren gaining momentum.

Sanders captured the imaginations of liberal and progressive voters with his unlikely run against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden, Trump trade blows while crisscrossing Iowa Biden, Trump trade blows while crisscrossing Iowa Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE in the 2016 Democratic primary, but early surveys of the 2020 race show that he’ll have to fend off a challenge from Warren for the progressive mantle, as both candidates chase former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Biden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Pavlich: Debunking common smear against pro-life movement MORE.

“Since winning the very first Daily Kos presidential straw poll of the cycle back in January, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has demonstrated her steady strength in the Democratic primary field by placing among the top four candidates every single time,” said Daily Kos founder and publisher Markos Moulitsas.

Biden is in third place in the straw poll, up 2 points to 12 percent, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll MORE at 10 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (D-Calif.) at 7 percent.