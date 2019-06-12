Booker submits debate certification proof ahead of qualification deadline

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (D-N.J.) announced on Wednesday that he submitted his debate certification documents to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) ahead of the qualification deadline for the party's first presidential debate.

“I’m running for president to build a more fair and just nation for everyone, and I’m excited to get on that debate stage in Miami and make my case to the American people,” Booker said in a statement.

“I’m grateful for the folks from around the country that have chipped in to our campaign over the past four months to help us build the grassroots movement that will carry us through debate season and beyond to victory. None of this would have been possible without their support," he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker's campaign also announced that the senator "far exceeded" the 65,000 individual donor as well as the polling thresholds for the June 26-27 debates.

The announcement comes before the deadline to qualify for the debates at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Only 20 candidates will get a spot on the debate stage, which will stretch over two nights over June 26 and 27 with ten candidates on stage per night.

The televised event will be a chance for candidates to stand out from the crowded Democratic pack, which has been largely dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Biden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Pavlich: Debunking common smear against pro-life movement MORE.