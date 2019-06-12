Buttigieg attends faith-based demonstration against Trump in front of White House

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll MORE on Wednesday attended a faith-based demonstration against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE in front of the White House.

The Rev. William Barber II, who led the protest, said it was aimed at bringing "a prophetic indictment and a moral impeachment against the Trump administration."

Buttigieg, an Episcopalian, did not march with the crowd but met demonstrators at Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House, before the Secret Service moved the group to nearby sidewalks.

Various faith leaders delivered speeches condemning Trump's policies on health care and immigration, saying they were harmful to immigrants and the poor.

Buttigieg listened to the speeches for roughly half an hour before leaving without taking questions from reporters.

Faith has become a primary component of the South Bend mayor's campaign message, and he has used it to criticize the Trump administration's policies.

Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay major presidential candidate, has slammed Vice President Pence repeatedly over his anti-LGBT stances.

“The vice president is entitled to his religious beliefs," Buttigieg said in April. "My problem is when those religious beliefs are used as an excuse to harm other people.”

He also said last month that he "can't imagine" that God sent Trump to the White House.

“I think it’s also important that we stop seeing religion used as a kind of cudgel, as if God belonged to a political party,” he told NBC's "Today." "And if he did, I can’t imagine it would be the one that sent the current president into the White House."

— Jonathan Easley contributed to this report.