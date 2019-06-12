Read: Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialism during remarks in Washington, DC

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (I-Vt.), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, defended democratic socialism during a speech on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Sanders called for a 21st century Bill of Rights and called on America to reject President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE’s policies.

You can read his remarks, delivered at George Washington University, below.

Read more from The Hill:

Sanders knocks JPMorgan CEO for criticizing socialism

Sanders: Trump 'believes in socialism for large corporations and the wealthy'

Read Sanders remarks in defense of democratic socialism by Anonymous 7cl3c7Ch on Scribd