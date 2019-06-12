Warren campaign offering supporters chance to 'grab a drink with Elizabeth'

White House hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democrats push for tougher oversight on student loan market MORE (D-Mass.) is offering supporters a chance to grab a drink with her if they donate to her presidential campaign to enter a contest.

“Doesn’t having a drink with Elizabeth sound pretty refreshing and inspiring right now? She’s great company — just ask her husband, Bruce,” the campaign said in an email to supporters Wednesday, including a gif of the couple clinking glasses.

“Elizabeth and Bruce like to kick back and catch up over a couple of beers. But if you win, you can order whatever drink you’d like — hot, cold, caffeinated, decaf, sweetened, unsweetened, sparkling, still, anything (the world is yours). And you’ll be able to talk with Elizabeth about what issues matter most to you, why you’re in this fight, and anything you want her to know.”

The emails advertising drinks with Warren, which have been sent to supporters in recent days, come as the Massachusetts Democrat rises in some primary polls. She has solidified her position as a top-tier candidate this week as two polls in crucial states place her near the top.

A poll of likely caucus-goers in Iowa released this week found Warren in a statistical tie for second place with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Tulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll Biden leads Trump by 'landslide proportions' in new national poll MORE, with all three trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Biden reveals he and Obama celebrated granddaughter's graduation Pavlich: Debunking common smear against pro-life movement MORE. The survey showed her with a higher net favorable rating than any other candidate in the field, as 71 percent of likely caucus-goers see her favorably, while just 17 percent see her unfavorably.

Warren also came in second place in a poll of likely Democratic caucus voters in Nevada, again trailing Biden.

Warren has made significant investments in both states, hiring hefty campaign staffs to maintain her momentum. She’s also sought to buoy her support by releasing a bevy of policy platforms to rectify financial inequities and racial discrimination, tackle student debt and more.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperTulsi Gabbard has a future in politics — but not at the White House The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats wonder: Can Nadler handle the Trump probe? The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats wonder: Can Nadler handle the Trump probe? MORE, another Democrat running for president next year, has also offered to grab a drink with donors in order to gin up support for his longshot White House bid.