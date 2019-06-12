Schultz tells campaign he's cutting staff amid hiatus: report

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is considering a 2020 presidential run as an independent, announced staff cuts to his campaign on Wednesday, according to a report from HuffPost.

The outlet, citing a source present at the meeting, reported that Schultz told his campaign team on Wednesday that everybody would be let go except those in senior leadership roles.

An aide to Schultz would not confirm the layoffs but told The Hill that Schultz "is realigning his team as he moves into the next phase of his exploration."

The reported layoffs come after Schultz announced Wednesday that he would be taking a summer hiatus as he recovers from back surgery.

"Today, I am feeling much better, and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate," Schultz said in a statement. "I have decided to take the summer to do just that."

"I take this detour from the road reluctantly," he continued. "My concern for our country’s future remains, as does my belief that the American people deserve so much more from our elected officials."

Schultz added that he would send an update after Labor Day.

The former CEO, who has said he would run as a centrist independent, has been traveling the country in an effort to gauge the interest in his candidacy among Americans.

Democrats have largely slammed Schultz for considering a 2020 bid, warning that his candidacy could inadvertently get President Trump reelected.