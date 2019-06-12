Warren, Gillibrand double down on impeachment after Trump interview

Presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democrats push for tougher oversight on student loan market MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Democratic White House hopefuls push to expand health care in US territories Lawmakers congratulate US women's soccer team on winning opening World Cup match MORE (D-N.Y.) renewed their calls for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE’s impeachment in the wake of an interview in which Trump said he would listen to an offer for information about an opponent from a foreign government.

“The #MuellerReport made it clear: A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation. Now, he said he'd do it all over again. It's time to impeach Donald Trump,” Warren tweeted.

“It’s time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings,” Gillibrand said in her own tweet.

In the interview, asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos whether he would contact the FBI if a foreign government offered information on a political opponent or listen to the information, Trump responded, "I think maybe you do both."

“I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening," Trump added. "It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI."

Warren was the first presidential candidate to call for Trump's impeachment, while Gillibrand called for impeachment hearings in May after special counsel Robert Mueller made a rare public statement to say his findings had not exonerated Trump.