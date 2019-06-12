Trump challenger Weld renews calls for his resignation after comments on political opponent

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldPollster: Trump has 'a lot of work to do' for 2020 reelection campaign Pollster: Trump has 'a lot of work to do' for 2020 reelection campaign Biden at bottom of list in environmental group's climate rankings MORE (R), who is challenging President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Trump judicial nominee withdraws amid Republican opposition: report Cummings offers to delay contempt vote for Wednesday deadline on subpoenaed census docs MORE for the GOP 2020 nomination, renewed his calls for Trump to resign after Trump said may not call the FBI if a foreign power offered damaging information on a political opponent.

“Under no circumstance should any candidate accept or use information about a political opponent gained from a foreign power - especially one who seeks the destruction of our democracy like Russia or China - to influence the outcome of an American election,” Weld tweeted.

“This latest statement again proves we have a president with no respect for the rule of law and lacking a basic sense of right and wrong…Mr. President, resign. For once in your life put the good of the country first. America deserves better.”

Trump raised eyebrows Wednesday evening after ABC News released a clip of an interview in which he refused to commit to informing the FBI if a foreign power offered him dirt on his eventual opponent in 2020.

"I think maybe you do both," Trump said when asked whether he would call the FBI or listen if Russia, China or another foreign government contacted his campaign.

"I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening," he added. "It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI."

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerDem committees win new powers to investigate Trump Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump Schiff says Intel panel will hold 'series' of hearings on Mueller report MORE’s two-year probe into Russian election meddling in 2016 did not find proof that Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow but uncovered "numerous links" and conversations between Trump campaign officials and Russia.

Weld has emerged as a vocal critic of the president, saying in April he has “lost the capacity to govern” and saying in May that Trump “would rather be a king than a president who had to work to earn and preserve the trust of the American people.”