Ten cities say Trump owes them money from rally security

Ten U.S. cities claim President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE’s campaign committee has not yet reimbursed them for public-safety costs associated with his presidential and campaign rallies, according to the Center for Public Integrity (CPI).

The cities, which include Mesa, Ariz., Erie, Pa., and Green Bay, Wis., have submitted a total of $841,219, with some of the invoices dating back to before his election in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many cases, the campaign and the city governments did not enter into any signed agreements, simply deploying police officers as they believed was necessary for public safety and, in some cases, when asked by the Secret Service, according to the CPI.

Regardless of legal obligation, failure to pay invoices can have a “significant” impact on city finances, Richard Myers, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, told the nonprofit.

“When one considers how much money campaigns raise and spend, it does not seem unreasonable to expect some degree of reimbursement for such demands for service,” said Myers, who has served as police chief for cities including Colorado Springs, Colo., and Newport News, Va.

Five of the invoices, including for rallies in Mesa, Green Bay, Spokane, Wash., and Burlington, Vt., date back to 2016 and were before Trump’s inauguration, according to the CPI.

"It is our hope that [Trump's campaign] will do right by the taxpayers of Mesa and provide payment," Mesa Deputy City Manager Scott Butler said, according to the nonprofit.

The biggest single unpaid invoice is $470,000 for a rally in El Paso, Texas, this past February. It's also the most recent event highlighted.

"I'm hopeful they'll pay. I'm hopeful they'll do what's right. People that don't pay their bills — that's a character integrity issue," El Paso Mayor Dee Margo (R) told the CPI.

Trump has held rallies in more than 60 cities since his inauguration, and many of them have policies against billing politicians for police costs, while several others chose not to send a bill, according to the CPI.

For example, 48 Youngstown, Ohio, police officers were paid more than $11,000 in overtime for a July 2017 rally, but the city never billed the campaign.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.