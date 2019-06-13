Donald Trump Jr. hints at appearance for Amash primary challenger

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump says he would listen if foreigners offered dirt on political opponent Trump says he would listen if foreigners offered dirt on political opponent Trump Jr. on testimony: 'Glad this is finally over' MORE on Thursday tweeted that he could appear alongside the GOP primary challenger to Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashOvernight Defense: Latest on House defense bill markup | Air Force One, low-yield nukes spark debate | House Dems introduce resolutions blocking Saudi arms sales | Trump to send 1,000 troops to Poland Overnight Defense: Latest on House defense bill markup | Air Force One, low-yield nukes spark debate | House Dems introduce resolutions blocking Saudi arms sales | Trump to send 1,000 troops to Poland George Conway pens op-ed calling for Trump impeachment proceedings MORE (R-Mich.) amid reports that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE would be willing to give his backing to a challenger to the former House Freedom Caucus member.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the tweet, Trump Jr. wrote that "Michigan is beautiful during primary season," a hint that the president's eldest son, who has actively campaigned in the past for Republican candidates, could end up supporting a primary challenge to Amash from the right after the lawmaker became the first Republican in Congress to call for Trump to face impeachment hearings.

"See you soon Justin," Trump Jr. wrote. "I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season."

See you soon Justin... I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season. https://t.co/dZzDU9240V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2019

Amash, in a reply on Twitter, said: “If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” an apparent reference to an email Trump Jr. sent in the buildup to the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer https://t.co/KmtA2khvLs — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 13, 2019

Amash, who said last month that Trump should face impeachment over his conduct outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerKamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE's report on Russian election interference and the Trump campaign, has battled mainstream Republicans and the Republican National Committee (RNC) over his stance and has even hinted at the possibility of a presidential campaign challenging Trump.

The Michigan Republican currently faces one announced primary challenger, Republican state Rep. Jim Lower, who has publicly expressed support for the president and has opposed Amash's calls for impeachment.

Politico reported Wednesday that the president has considered officially endorsing Lower while discussing the possibility with top members of the party, including RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

“The only people still fixated on the Russia collusion hoax are political foes of President Trump hoping to defeat him in 2020 by any desperate means possible,” McDaniel said in a statement Wednesday.

“Voters in Amash’s district strongly support this president and would rather their congressman work to support the president's policies that have brought jobs, increased wages and made life better for Americans."

Updated at 9:27 a.m.