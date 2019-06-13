Justice Democrats endorse primary challenge to Texas Dem Cuellar

Justice Democrats, a liberal advocacy group, endorsed a primary challenger to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Thursday.

Jessica Cisneros, an immigration and human rights attorney, criticized Cuellar's voting record and touted her own progressive positions in her launch video.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our congressman claims to be a Democrat, but he’s voted with Trump nearly 70 percent of the time,” Cisneros said. “He’s Trump’s favorite Democrat. Henry Cuellar voted to defund sanctuary cities and reproductive services for women’s health. He’s received an A rating from the NRA. And he’s accepted thousands of dollars from private prisons and the Koch brothers.”

Cisneros's campaign page notes her support for "Medicare for All," the Green New Deal and a $15 minimum wage. In the video, she also pledges not to take corporate PAC money for her campaign.

Justice Democrats made waves in the 2018 midterm elections by supporting now-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOvernight Health Care: Pelosi to change drug-pricing plan after complaints | 2020 Democrats to attend Planned Parenthood abortion forum | House holds first major 'Medicare for All' hearing Overnight Health Care: Pelosi to change drug-pricing plan after complaints | 2020 Democrats to attend Planned Parenthood abortion forum | House holds first major 'Medicare for All' hearing GOP lawmaker reaches out to Ocasio-Cortez on limiting Supreme Court's power MORE (D-N.Y.) in her primary bid against longtime Democratic New York congressman Joseph Crowley.

“Justice Democrats is proud to announce Jessica Cisneros as our first 2020 candidate,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, said in a statement Thursday.

“She represents the voices we so desperately need in Congress right now—millennial, working-class, Latina, first-generation immigrant, and dedicating her life to giving back to her community.”

Cuellar's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the endorsement.

The group announced in January that Cuellar was their number one target for the 2020 election.

The moderate Texas lawmaker voted with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE nearly 70 percent of the time in the 115th Congress, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Cuellar was one of three Democrats to side with Republicans on Kate's Law, a measure to expand maximum sentences for foreigners who attempt to re-enter the country after having been deported, and legislation to strip federal funding from “sanctuary” jurisdictions that do not fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

He is also one of a small handful of Democrats in the House who have said they oppose abortion.

Cuellar's district went for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOregon governor signs bill giving state's electoral votes to national popular vote winner Oregon governor signs bill giving state's electoral votes to national popular vote winner DOJ to interview CIA officers on Russian interference conclusions: Report MORE by 20 points in the 2016 election, and is rated solidly Democratic by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Justice Democrats' involvement in the race comes as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) pushes against primary challengers.

In March, the group warned would-be campaign vendors that the party wouldn't award contracts to political firms working for primary challengers. The decision has drawn significant backlash from progressive members of the party.