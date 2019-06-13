Swalwell calls for impeachment inquiry into Trump

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting Buttigieg pays tribute to victims on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting MORE (Calif.) on Thursday called for an impeachment inquiry to be launched against President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE.

"Congress has no choice: we must begin an impeachment inquiry against @realDonaldTrump," Swalwell tweeted.

"He has invited the Russians to again sabotage our elections. And he has obstructed (& obstructs) justice. Time to be held accountable. Our democracy is worth saving."

Congress has no choice: we must begin an impeachment inquiry against @realDonaldTrump. He has invited the Russians to again sabotage our elections. And he has obstructed (& obstructs) justice. Time to be held accountable. Our democracy is worth saving. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 13, 2019

The California lawmaker referenced Trump saying Wednesday he wouldn't commit to calling the FBI if a foreign power offered damaging information on a political opponent.

"I think maybe you do both," Trump said in an interview with ABC News when asked whether he would call the FBI or listen if Russia, China or another foreign government reached out with information about a political opponent.

"I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening," he maintained. "It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI."

Swalwell also pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerKamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller's report found insufficient evidence to charge Trump with conspiring with Moscow to interfere in the election, but detailed numerous contacts that Trump associates and campaign members had with Russian figures during the 2016 race.

The special counsel declined to make a prosecutorial decision about whether the president obstructed subsequent investigations into the interference, instead outlining 10 “episodes” of behavior that were possibly obstructive.

Swalwell joins nearly 60 House Democrats in backing impeachment as well as several of his fellow 2020 presidential contenders.

Democratic leadership has urged patience, saying the House should focus on investigations and legislation.