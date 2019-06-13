Swalwell tweets about Trump more than any other 2020 candidate: analysis

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting Buttigieg pays tribute to victims on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting MORE (D-Calif.) is topping his Democratic presidential primary rivals in at least one category: tweeting about President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE.

A new analysis published Thursday found that the San Francisco Bay Area congressman has tweeted about the president by name more than any other 2020 candidate has so far this year, mentioning Trump in nearly one-quarter of his tweets.

Swalwell has led the crowded Democratic primary field in both percentage and number of Trump mentions on Twitter in 2019, according to the Bay Area News Group analysis.

The word "Trump" or the @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle was used in 23 percent of Swalwell's tweets. He was trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible First major 'Medicare for All' hearing sharpens attacks on both sides MORE (I-Vt.), who mentioned the president in 16 percent of his tweets. Trump was mentioned least by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBudowsky: A Biden-Warren ticket in 2020? Warren campaign offering supporters chance to 'grab a drink with Elizabeth' Warren campaign offering supporters chance to 'grab a drink with Elizabeth' MORE (D), who named him in less than 1 percent of his tweets.

Swalwell mentioned Trump 286 times and used his Twitter handle 114 times.

Swalwell told The Mercury News that the “the prosecutor in me” makes him shame the president.

The analysis used tweets from the presidential hopefuls' campaign accounts in the first five months of this year. It did not include retweets or tweets where the candidates referred to “the president” or “this president” without using his name or Twitter handle.

Trump is known for using his Twitter account to jab his political opponents with nicknames and personal attacks. But he has largely avoided tweets about most of the 2020 candidates, the exception being former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Overnight Health Care: Pelosi to change drug-pricing plan after complaints | 2020 Democrats to attend Planned Parenthood abortion forum | House holds first major 'Medicare for All' hearing MORE, the group's front-runner.