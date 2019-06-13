Moulton confirms he'll miss first Democratic debate

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump exerts executive privilege ahead of contempt vote The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump exerts executive privilege ahead of contempt vote 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting MORE (D-Mass.) confirmed Thursday that he will miss the first Democratic presidential debate in June, citing his late entrance into the race.

"I knew that getting in the race so late there was a strong chance I’d miss the first debate—and yes, I will. But fear not! I’m not losing any sleep over it, and neither should you," Moulton said in an email to supporters.

"This race is a marathon, not a sprint. At this point in the 2016 presidential campaign, Jeb Bush was leading in the Republican primary. Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonLawmakers battle over HUD protections for homeless transgender people Lawmakers battle over HUD protections for homeless transgender people Lawmakers say major changes needed to expand access to affordable housing MORE was in second. And Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE hadn’t even announced his candidacy yet," he continued.

The Massachusetts congressman announced his candidacy in April, and has yet to register in any national polls.

Moulton's announcement comes one day after the Wednesday deadline to qualify for the June 26 and 27 debates in Miami, where only 20 candidates will get a spot on the stage.

Ten candidates are slated to appear on stage each night.

The televised event will give candidates a chance to stand out from the crowded pack, which has been largely led by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Overnight Health Care: Pelosi to change drug-pricing plan after complaints | 2020 Democrats to attend Planned Parenthood abortion forum | House holds first major 'Medicare for All' hearing MORE.