Amash responds to Trump Jr. primary threat with Russia joke

Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashOvernight Defense: Latest on House defense bill markup | Air Force One, low-yield nukes spark debate | House Dems introduce resolutions blocking Saudi arms sales | Trump to send 1,000 troops to Poland Overnight Defense: Latest on House defense bill markup | Air Force One, low-yield nukes spark debate | House Dems introduce resolutions blocking Saudi arms sales | Trump to send 1,000 troops to Poland George Conway pens op-ed calling for Trump impeachment proceedings MORE (R-Mich.) hit back at Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump says he would listen if foreigners offered dirt on political opponent Trump says he would listen if foreigners offered dirt on political opponent Trump Jr. on testimony: 'Glad this is finally over' MORE on Thursday after the president’s eldest son hinted he may campaign with Amash’s primary challenger.

“If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” Amash responded on Twitter.

if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer https://t.co/KmtA2khvLs — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 13, 2019

Amash was alluding to a comment Trump Jr. made in response to a Russian lawyer offering damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOregon governor signs bill giving state's electoral votes to national popular vote winner Oregon governor signs bill giving state's electoral votes to national popular vote winner DOJ to interview CIA officers on Russian interference conclusions: Report MORE during the 2016 election.

The Michigan Republican dug up the remark to use against Trump Jr. after the president’s son threatened to campaign against Amash following a new poll this week showing the libertarian-leaning lawmaker trailing a little-known GOP challenger by 16 points.

"Michigan is beautiful during primary season," tweeted Trump Jr., who has campaigned for Republicans across the country and appeared at several rallies during the midterms last year.

Amash has become a virtual pariah among the GOP after he said President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE engaged in impeachable conduct, citing several instances detailed by special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerKamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE of potentially obstructive behavior.

The Michigan Republican this week left the House Freedom Caucus, which he help found, and was slammed as a “loser” by the president last month.

He now faces a primary challenge from state Rep. James Lower, who has tied himself closely to the White House.

Politico reported Wednesday that the president has considered backing Lower or another challenger and has discussed the prospect with top members of the party, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

“Voters in Amash’s district strongly support this president and would rather their congressman work to support the president's policies that have brought jobs, increased wages and made life better for Americans,” McDaniel said in a statement Wednesday.