Anita Hill: I could see myself voting for Biden over Trump

Anita Hill Anita Faye HillBill Maher: Buttigieg a 'little too young' to be president Bill Maher: Buttigieg a 'little too young' to be president What I saw at the last impeachment: Rules are for little people MORE said if former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Overnight Health Care: Pelosi to change drug-pricing plan after complaints | 2020 Democrats to attend Planned Parenthood abortion forum | House holds first major 'Medicare for All' hearing MORE earns the Democratic nomination and faces President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE in the 2020 election, she could “of course” see herself voting for him.

In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Hill addressed her history with Biden, who sat on the all-male Senate committee that confirmed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasBill Maher: Buttigieg a 'little too young' to be president Bill Maher: Buttigieg a 'little too young' to be president What I saw at the last impeachment: Rules are for little people MORE's nomination in 1991 despite her accusations of sexual harassment. She told Mitchell that his actions “absolutely” don’t put her on par with President Trump, who has faced nearly two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you suggesting that the way he conducted the hearing puts him on a moral equivalency with Donald Trump?” Mitchell asked.

“Absolutely not,” Hill replied. “I’ve never said that and I’ve never intended to say that. And I’m not even sure that anything I’ve said has actually hurt Joe Biden’s campaign.”

Mitchell then asked Hill if she could "conceive of voting for Biden if he faces Donald Trump in the general election," to which Hill replied: "Of course I could."

Biden, who came under fire in recent months after two women accused him of touching them inappropriately, maintains a lead over both Trump and fellow 2020 Democrats in the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill added, “What I do want to do though is make the public aware of the urgency of this issue. We’ve had years to grapple with this as a society, and I think we’ve come to a good place. And we need to take advantage of this moment and address the problems.”

Hill’s ties to Biden date back to 1991, when Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment during his confirmation process. Hill testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Biden chaired, about the allegations before the panel narrowly voted to approve Thomas to the nation’s highest court.

Her treatment during the hearing has come under intense scrutiny with the rise of the “Me Too” era.