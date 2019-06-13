Four 2020 Dems don't make debate stage

Four 2020 presidential candidates will not participate in the first Democratic debate.
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced the 20 presidential hopefuls who qualified for the first debate.
Four candidates, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) and Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam, were not among them.
The debate will be held June 26 and 27, with 10 candidates on stage each night. It is not yet known who will appear on which night. The debates will be broadcast on MSNBC, Telemundo and NBC.
Bennet, Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, de Blasio, Delaney, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Harris, Hickenlooper, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Ryan, Sanders, Swalwell, Warren, Williamson, and Yang — see you in Miami.— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 13, 2019
